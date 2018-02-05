Got 5 On it
Home > Got 5 On It

Here’s What Happens When You Ask Gary With Da Tea To Name NBA Players [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
15 reads
Leave a comment

Gary With Da Tea kicked off this round of 5 On It, the notoriously and deceptively difficult game brought to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” by Headkrack. When Headkrack asked him to name 5 NBA players, his answers were a bit… dated. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Da Brat Makes Gary With Da Tea Pop Off While Pouring Grammy Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Da Brat Was Making Fun Of Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Drags Special K Over The Price Of His Outfit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/27 to 2/02)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/27 to 2/02)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/27 to 2/02)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/27 to 2/02)

Gary With Da Tea , HeadKrack

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show