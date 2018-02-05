Indianapolis Colts Player Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

Indianapolis Cols linebacker, and Georgia Southern University graduate, Edwin Jackson was killed Sunday morning after reportedly being hit by a drunken driver on the side of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.
According to the Indiana State Police Department, Edwin Jackson was riding in a ride share program when he and another passenger got out of the vehicle on f Interstate 70 when a driver of a Ford F-150 hit their car, killing Edwin and the other passenger Jeffery Monroe.
Police are still investigating the incident. Click here to read more .
REST IN PEACE Edwin Jackson
It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our own.
Edwin Jackson always brought a smile to our locker room and the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.
We will miss him greatly: https://t.co/Vuql2FD59R pic.twitter.com/7gVR9PvmuA
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 4, 2018
