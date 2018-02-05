Entertainment News
Indianapolis Colts Player Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Detroit Lions v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

Indianapolis Cols linebacker, and Georgia Southern University graduate, Edwin Jackson was killed Sunday morning after reportedly being hit by a drunken driver on the side of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

According to the Indiana State Police Department, Edwin Jackson was riding in a ride share program when he and another passenger got out of the vehicle on f Interstate 70 when a driver of a Ford F-150 hit their car, killing Edwin and the other passenger Jeffery Monroe.

Police are still investigating the incident. Click here to read more .

REST IN PEACE Edwin Jackson

 

Edwin Jackson , indianapolis colts

