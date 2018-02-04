Edwin Hawkins Life To Be Celebrated

Edwin Hawkins was a beloved gospel singer that so many adored. Hawkins died on January 15th of this year from pancreatic cancer. He was known for the hit “Oh Happy Day” and other famous tunes.

Follow @GetUpErica

#EdwinHawkins A post shared by Motown Gospel (@motowngospel) on Jan 20, 2018 at 10:45am PST

According to a post by Motown Gospel, the legends life will be celebrated on February 6th and 7th at the Harbor Light Church in Femont, CA. Hawkins meant a lot to so many people and deserves all the love shown at his services. We will continue to keep his family and friends in our prayers.

RELATED: Edwin Hawkins Passes Away

RELATED: Salvation Army Worker Shot Dead While Holding Bible

RELATED: Toddler Survives Deadly Car Accident Being Called A “Miracle”

The Latest:

The Life & Legacy Of Edwin Hawkins 1943 -2018 [PHOTOS] 30 photos Launch gallery The Life & Legacy Of Edwin Hawkins 1943 -2018 [PHOTOS] 1. Andrae Crouch, Sandra Crouch Edwin Hawkins 1 of 30 2. Edwin Hawkins Singers ‘Oh Happy Day’ 45 2 of 30 3. Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events 3 of 30 4. Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events 4 of 30 5. Conductor John Harris Going over Tunes 5 of 30 6. Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events 6 of 30 7. Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events 7 of 30 8. Donald Lawrence 20 Year Celebration 8 of 30 9. GRAMMY Salute to Gospel Music 9 of 30 10. 14th Annual BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards 10 of 30 11. 14th Annual BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards 11 of 30 12. GRAMMY Salute to Gospel Music 12 of 30 13. GRAMMY Salute to Gospel Music 13 of 30 14. 14th Annual BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards 14 of 30 15. GRAMMY Salute to Gospel Music 15 of 30 16. Edwin Hawkins Singers 16 of 30 17. 40th Annual GMA Dove Awards – Rehearsals 17 of 30 18. GRAMMY Salute to Gospel Music 18 of 30 19. 40th Annual GMA Dove Awards – Show 19 of 30 20. 40th Annual GMA Dove Awards – Show 20 of 30 21. 40th Annual GMA Dove Awards – Show 21 of 30 22. 40th Annual GMA Dove Awards – Show 22 of 30 23. Andrae Crouch, Sandra Crouch Edwin Hawkins 23 of 30 24. 2014 Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards Luncheon 24 of 30 25. 14th Annual BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards 25 of 30 26. 14th Annual BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards 26 of 30 27. Edwin Hawkins Singers 27 of 30 28. 40th Annual GMA Dove Awards – Show 28 of 30 29. 40th Annual GMA Dove Awards – Show 29 of 30 30. Photo of Edwin HAWKINS 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading The Life & Legacy Of Edwin Hawkins 1943 -2018 [PHOTOS] The Life & Legacy Of Edwin Hawkins 1943 -2018 [PHOTOS]