Edwin Hawkins Life To Be Celebrated

Posted 2 hours ago
Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Edwin Hawkins was a beloved gospel singer that so many adored. Hawkins died on January 15th of this year from pancreatic cancer. He was known for the hit “Oh Happy Day” and other famous tunes.

According to a post by Motown Gospel, the legends life will be celebrated on February 6th and 7th at the Harbor Light Church in Femont, CA. Hawkins meant a lot to so many people and deserves all the love shown at his services. We will continue to keep his family and friends in our prayers.

