News
Home > News

Human Uber Could Take Virtual Reality To Next Level

Ever wish you could stay in bed and send someone else in your place?

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
52 reads
Leave a comment
Leisure

Source: mediaphotos / Getty

NYmag reports:

The tech, known as ChameleonMask, “uses a real human as a surrogate for another remote user. To do this, a surrogate user wears a mask-shaped display that shows a remote user’s live face, and a voice channel transmits a remote user’s voice.” It looks, to be sure, extremely natural and not unsettling.

According to Rekimoto, “Our pilot study confirmed that people could regard the masked person as a right person.” The developers also tested cosplaying as an anime character in real life.

Learn more below:

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/27 to 2/02)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/27 to 2/02)

Continue reading Human Uber Could Take Virtual Reality To Next Level

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/27 to 2/02)

Human Uber , Uber

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show