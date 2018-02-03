52 reads Leave a comment
NYmag reports:
The tech, known as ChameleonMask, “uses a real human as a surrogate for another remote user. To do this, a surrogate user wears a mask-shaped display that shows a remote user’s live face, and a voice channel transmits a remote user’s voice.” It looks, to be sure, extremely natural and not unsettling.
According to Rekimoto, “Our pilot study confirmed that people could regard the masked person as a right person.” The developers also tested cosplaying as an anime character in real life.
Learn more below:
The Latest:
- Human Uber Could Take Virtual Reality To Next Level
- Mo’Nique With The Receipts, Shows Email Of Netflix Offering Her Only $500K
- Racist Facebook Group Is Trying To Destroy “Black Panther” And They Will Fail
- Man Credited For Launching Halle and Taraji’s Career, Accused Of Sexually Harassing Actresses Of Color
- Suge Knight’s Fiancee Gets 3 Years In Jail
- “Martin” Cast Reunites And Reveals What They Would Do To Change The Classic Show [VIDEO]
- Justin Timberlake Leaves Surprises For Fans At Target [VIDEO]
- Bruno Mars & Cardi B Are Going On Tour Together
- George Washington University Sorority Member’s Racist Snapchat Vid Under Fire
- Is A “Men In Black” Spin-Off Happening?
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/27 to 2/02)
15 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/27 to 2/02)
1. Mo’Nique1 of 15
2. Sherri Shepherd, Kym Whitley, Sybil Wilkes, Wanda Sykes, Loni Love2 of 15
3. Rep. Cory Booker3 of 15
4. Tony T. Roberts4 of 15
5. Angela Rye5 of 15
6. Guy Torry6 of 15
7. Tisha Campbell Martin7 of 15
8. Niki Murphy8 of 15
9. Amanda Seales9 of 15
10. Jemele Hill10 of 15
11. T.I. & Omari Hardwick11 of 15
12. Big Sean12 of 15
13. Killer Mike13 of 15
14. Neil deGrasse Tyson14 of 15
15. Tiffany Haddish15 of 15
comments – Add Yours