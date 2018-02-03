Justin Timberlake Leaves Surprises At Target For Fans [VIDEO]

Justin Timberlake is getting ready to perform at the Super Bowl game this weekend, but he decided to do something special for fans in Minnesota. According to Kare 11, the singer posted a video of him signing several vinyl copies of his new album, “Man of the Woods.” He told fans to get to Target now because the manager would be giving them away only if they knew the magic word.
While shopping Timberlake said, “I’m doing my Target run. Got socks, got PJ Masks – my kid loves them, got fruity pebbles – because I love them, got Reese’s Pieces – shout out to E.T. the movie.” He then told fans, “The code word is Aardvark, I don’t know why, just sounds like a great word.”
Besides shopping in Target the singer also hosted a listening party at Paisley Park, dined at Manny’s and celebrated his birthday while rehearsing for the big show. We hope his lucky fans enjoy the special gift he left for them.
RELATED: Super Bowl Halftime Star Justin Timberlake Says Son Will Never Play Football [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Amara La Negra Should Open For Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How Justin Timberlake Feels About Returning To The Super Bowl Stage [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Is A “Men In Black” Spin Off Happening?
- “Martin” Reunites With Cast And Reveals What They Would Do To Change The Hit Show [VIDEO]
- Patrisse Khan-Cullors Talks Black Lives Matter Movement, Culture And Self-Care
- Chadwick Boseman Saw KKK Rallies In The Walmart Parking Lot While Filming “Black Panther”
- Tank Shows Off His Body And Morning Routine [VIDEO]
- Black Tony Got His Feet Done Instead Of Going To Work [EXCLUSIVE]
- Michelle Obama Tells The Story Behind The Inauguration Gift Exchange
- Texas Woman Arrested After Yelling Racist Slurs And Smashing Car Windows Of Interracial Couple
- How Manhood Lost At The Grammys [VIDEO]
- Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Collaborate On “Pray For Me” From “Black Panther” Soundtrack [AUDIO]