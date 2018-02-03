“Martin” Reunites With Cast And Reveals What They Would Do To Change The Hit Show [VIDEO]

All this week “Martin” the 90’s sitcom was a trending topic. During an interview Tisha Campbell-Martin hinted that the show might be rebooted. According to TMZ, Martin Lawrence, Martin and Tichina Arnold went out to have lunch.

The camera crew talked with them about the possible reboot and dished out how they would change some things about the show. Lawrence mentioned that it would still be entertaining, funny, honest and have evolution to it. Arnold said, “We want to be current.”

As they kept trying to walk away from the conversation TMZ kept asking questions. Martin said, “We ain’t telling you sh*t.” We aren’t sure if the reboot is happening or not, but the three sure looked friendly all together again.

