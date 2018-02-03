All this week “Martin” the 90’s sitcom was a trending topic. During an interview Tisha Campbell-Martin hinted that the show might be rebooted. According to TMZ, Martin Lawrence, Martin and Tichina Arnold went out to have lunch.
The camera crew talked with them about the possible reboot and dished out how they would change some things about the show. Lawrence mentioned that it would still be entertaining, funny, honest and have evolution to it. Arnold said, “We want to be current.”
As they kept trying to walk away from the conversation TMZ kept asking questions. Martin said, “We ain’t telling you sh*t.” We aren’t sure if the reboot is happening or not, but the three sure looked friendly all together again.
RELATED: Did Tisha Campbell-Martin Hint That A “Martin” Reboot Is On The Way? [VIDEO]
RELATED: Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Return For “Bad Boys 3”
RELATED: Martin Lawrence Is Engaged!
The Latest:
- Is A “Men In Black” Spin Off Happening?
- “Martin” Reunites With Cast And Reveals What They Would Do To Change The Hit Show [VIDEO]
- Patrisse Khan-Cullors Talks Black Lives Matter Movement, Culture And Self-Care
- Chadwick Boseman Saw KKK Rallies In The Walmart Parking Lot While Filming “Black Panther”
- Tank Shows Off His Body And Morning Routine [VIDEO]
- Black Tony Got His Feet Done Instead Of Going To Work [EXCLUSIVE]
- Michelle Obama Tells The Story Behind The Inauguration Gift Exchange
- Texas Woman Arrested After Yelling Racist Slurs And Smashing Car Windows Of Interracial Couple
- How Manhood Lost At The Grammys [VIDEO]
- Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Collaborate On “Pray For Me” From “Black Panther” Soundtrack [AUDIO]