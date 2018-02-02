RSMS Videos
Da Brat’s Heartfelt Thoughts About The Sudden Passing Of Leah Labelle & Rasual Butler [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Da Brat spent some quality Jeep Life Creep Life time with us one morning! Da Brat shared her sadness over the sudden passing of Leah LaBelle and her husband ex-NBA player Rasual Butler. She talked about why, in this particular situation, death is a hard pill to swallow, because it came out of nowhere and the couple was still young.

Da Brat also talks about what’s going on her life, like “The Rap Game” on Lifetime and “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta” on WeTV. Plus, she reveals that she’s going to be in the stage adaptation of the classic film “Set It Off.” Brat also gives us a heartfelt and motivating reminder of what we are capable of! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

