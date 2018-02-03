How Manhood Lost At The Grammys [VIDEO]

People are still talking about the Grammys and many are saying that they believe Jay-Z was snubbed. The men of “BET’s Mancave” discussed the big show and shared their opinions of what happened. Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar were big winners at the Grammys and took home the most awards, but did they deserve them?

Some of the men of the show believe that Jay-Z’s time has passed and now it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to be awarded. The other gentleman believed it was a marketing ploy to have Jay-Z in the front with Beyoncè and Blue Ivy when they knew he wasn’t going to win anything.

The men also discussed that Kendrick Lamar right now is doing music that liberates and that is what people want. Jeff Johnson spoke on the fact that it’s not about Jay-Z not receiving Grammy’s it’s about manhood losing. His album was about growth, success, apologies, but people didn’t care to award him for that. What do you think about Jay-Z not winning any Grammys?

