Patrisse Khan-Cullors Talks Black Lives Matter Movement, Culture And Self-Care

The name Patrisse Khan-Cullors might sound very familiar to you. Cullors is not only an author, but is the cofounder of Black Lives Matter. She recently sat down with VICE to talk about her new memoir and self-care.
In 2011, her brother was mistreated by the Los Angeles county jail, during that time she created the Coalition to End Sheriff Violence. The community came together to help people that have been affected by prison violence. In 2016 the organization won against the LA County Board of Supervisors. Through this win it helps combat state violence and explores leadership training.
Since then she wrote a memoir titled “When They Call You a Terrorist” about growing up as a Black queer women raised in a low-income community that had a lot of violence around it. Cullors said, “We live in a culture that wants to talk about individual first, that tells people they need to take personal responsibility for their hardships. Let’s not do that.” In her book she also opens up about struggling with depression and how self-care helped her. We look forward to seeing what else Cullors does this year.
