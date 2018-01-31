Will Going Back To Jail Do Any Good For DMX? [EXCLUSIVE]

6 reads Leave a comment
DMX has been on probation as he continued his long battle with addiction. He managed to stay sober for a while following what seemed like a successful stint in rehab. But now, he’s back in jail after a random drug test found a cocktail of substances in him.
But will another trip to jail do anything for his progress? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
