Why DMX’s Reality TV Show Sounds Risky [EXCLUSIVE]

Following DMX‘s successful time in rehab, it looks like he’s headed to our televisions. He’s reportedly developing a reality TV show called “In The Dog House,” that will show us his journey through working on his album and repairing his relationship with his 15 children and their mothers.

Given the recent news on DMX’s recovery, and the scary sightings of him that lead up to his latest bout in rehab, it’s not unreasonable to feel a like hesitancy upon hearing the news that DMX is headed to the throes of reality TV. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

