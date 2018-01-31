Why DMX’s Sermon In St. Louis Bar Super Inspirational [EXCLUSIVE]

8 reads Leave a comment
After a commendable attempt at sobriety, DMX is heading back to jail after failing a drug test. But before that development took place, he was preaching up an inspirational storm in a bar in St. Louis. Headkrack points out why his sermon holds extra weight coming from a man with his experience. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Why DMX’s Reality TV Show Sounds Risky [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Iyanla Vanzant On Why She Hasn’t Spoken To DMX Since His “Fix My Life” Episode [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Why DMX Is Staying In Rehab Longer Than Mandated [EXCLUSIVE]
