Did Amina Buddafly Just File To Divorce Peter Gunz?

It looks like the singer and reality star is finally kicking Peter Gunz to the curb for good.

New Edition Celebrates Their Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

It’s no secret that Amina Buddafly and Peter Gunz have had a rocky marriage, especially with all his cheating. But it looks like Amina is finally putting her foot down and has filed for divorce!

On Saturday morning she posted the actual ‘uncontested divorce” papers with the tagline, ‘Ready, set, go.”

Looks like #Amina is finally ready to let #PeterGunz go

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Of course, Peter tries to be shady by reposting her post with the comment “The End…” But no worries, Amina clapped back on his thread, writing, ““The beginning.”

So…does this mean their divorce is going to get ugly? Peter says absolutely not.

As we previously reported, the Love & Hip Hop New York couple tried to save their marriage on the reality “Marriage Boot Camp” where Gunz tried to blame Amina for his infidelity. That, and he wasn’t all that remorseful about constantly cheating on Amina with ex- girlfriend Tara Wallace. He even got both of them pregnant in 2016.

Hopefully, this uncoupling will be a new beginning for both of them.

Do you think that Amina will really go through with the divorce?

