The Man Who Returned Essence Magazine Back To The People [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Essence Magazine became a 100% black-owned company this week, run by black women. For an iconic magazine geared to black women, you would think that would be a given. But that makes it finally becoming a reality all the more exciting.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As we celebrate this milestone for black media and business, let’s not forget about the black man who put his money together not only to acquire this crucial brand, but to make sure it stays in the hands of black women. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & D’Essence Talk Gun Safety & Self-Defense [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & D’Essence Enjoy A Father-Daughter Boat Ride! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Will Packer On Who He Would Put In The Guy’s Version Of “Girls Trip” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Celebs Living It Up On The Gram! The Essence Festival Edition 13 photos Launch gallery Celebs Living It Up On The Gram! The Essence Festival Edition 1. Black Women Unite! Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. Neicy Nash and Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Instagram 2 of 13 3. Tamron Hall And Her Power Squad Source:Instagram 3 of 13 4. Mama Tina Shutting It Down! Source:Instagram 4 of 13 5. John Legend Giving It His All Source:Instagram 5 of 13 6. Say Cheese! Source:Instagram 6 of 13 7. Hail To Halle! Source:Instagram 7 of 13 8. Peace And Blessings Source:Instagram 8 of 13 9. Girls (And Boys) Trip Source:Instagram 9 of 13 10. Striking A Pose Source:Instagram 10 of 13 11. Flower Power! Source:Instagram 11 of 13 12. Take A Sip Source:Instagram 12 of 13 13. Clowing With Your BFF Source:Instagram 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Celebs Living It Up On The Gram! The Essence Festival Edition Celebs Living It Up On The Gram! The Essence Festival Edition This weekend marks the 23rd annual Essence Festival in New Orleans! From Tracee Ellis Ross to Boris Kodjoe to Niecy Nash, here's a peek at what your favorite celebs are doing at the star-studded event, via Instagram.