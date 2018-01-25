Why Idris Elba Doesn’t Think Any Man Should Play “James Bond” [VIDEO]

Months ago rumors swirled around about Idris Elba possibly being the next “James Bond” for the next “007” movie. He didn’t speak about it then, but now according to Huffington Post is giving his opinions about the movie. Elba doesn’t think he would be the man for the job.
He said, “I would be interested in having a Bond character other than being a male. It could be a woman, it could be a Black woman, it could be a White woman. But I think that character, everyone would like to see [filmmakers] do something different with it, you know. Why not?”
A female playing that role would be great, but until then Daniel Craig is expected to be in another movie that comes out in 2019. The female version of “Oceans 8” will be out soon and fans are excited about that. Would you like to see Elba as “James Bond?”
