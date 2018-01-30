Entertainment News
Alexis Skyy Calls Out Fetty Wap For Leaving His Daughter

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Fetty Wap Hosts Medusa Lounge

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Alexis Skyy a couple weeks ago gave birth to her daughter three months early. It seemed that her boyfriend, Fetty Wap was going to be supportive and stand by her side through this hard time. But all is not well, as Skyy went on social media to put Fetty Wap on blast.

From the desk of #AlexisSkyy (swipe)

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

She not only threatened to take him to court, but also said, “”B***h a*s n***a, stay the f**k from me and my daughter. I’ll see you in court b***h.” Throughout the day Skyy posted more messages directed at him and accused him of cheating.

Skyy said, “Can you wake my baby daddy up and tell him I said he has a few hours. If not tell him I’ll see his a*s in court & I hope you use a condom.” Fetty Wap hasn’t commented back, but sources say he is also about to welcome a child with his ex-grilfriend, Lezhae. We will keep you updated on this story.

17 Photos Of Fetty Wap Living The Good Life

