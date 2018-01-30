Alexis Skyy a couple weeks ago gave birth to her daughter three months early. It seemed that her boyfriend, Fetty Wap was going to be supportive and stand by her side through this hard time. But all is not well, as Skyy went on social media to put Fetty Wap on blast.
She not only threatened to take him to court, but also said, “”B***h a*s n***a, stay the f**k from me and my daughter. I’ll see you in court b***h.” Throughout the day Skyy posted more messages directed at him and accused him of cheating.
Skyy said, “Can you wake my baby daddy up and tell him I said he has a few hours. If not tell him I’ll see his a*s in court & I hope you use a condom.” Fetty Wap hasn’t commented back, but sources say he is also about to welcome a child with his ex-grilfriend, Lezhae. We will keep you updated on this story.
RELATED: Alexis Skyy & Fetty Wap Welcome 1-Pound Baby
RELATED: Alexis Skyy Of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” Reveals That She’s Pregnant On Social Media
RELATED: LHHH Recap: Masika Goes Off On Production For Trying To Set Her Up With Alexis
The Latest:
- Alexis Skyy Calls Out Fetty Wap For Leaving His Daughter
- Why Trick Daddy Is Blaming Kodak Black’s Friends For Arrest [VIDEO]
- How Halle Berry’s Diet Is Slowing Down Her Aging Process
- Black Tony Has To Battle Roaches To Escape Woman’s House [EXCLUSIVE]
- Da Brat Stops The Whole Show By Passing Shady Note About Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Man Recommends Choir Get A “Group Perm” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Lil Rel Howery Of “Get Out” Won’t Be At The Oscars [VIDEO]
- Why Suge Knight’s Lawyers Have Now Joined Him In Jail [EXCLUSIVE]
- Paternity Results: Man Is Terrified To Tell Baby Mama About New Child [EXCLUSIVE]
- Woman Sues Walmart For Locking Up Black Hair Care Products