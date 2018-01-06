Alexis Skyy & Fetty Wap Welcome 1-Pound Baby

2.63K reads Leave a comment
Reports came out that Alexis Skyy had a premature labor scare. Only days after this the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star gave birth. According to BET, Skyy and rapper Fetty Wap had a baby girl.
Skyy gave birth to her daughter Alayia, via C section. Reports stay that she weighed just over one pound. Alayia will remain in the NICU for a certain amount of time before going home. We are keeping Fetty Wap, Alexis Skyy and baby Alayia in our prayers.
