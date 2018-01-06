Alexis Skyy & Fetty Wap Welcome 1-Pound Baby

Reports came out that Alexis Skyy had a premature labor scare. Only days after this the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star gave birth. According to BET, Skyy and rapper Fetty Wap had a baby girl.

Skyy gave birth to her daughter Alayia, via C section. Reports stay that she weighed just over one pound. Alayia will remain in the NICU for a certain amount of time before going home. We are keeping Fetty Wap, Alexis Skyy and baby Alayia in our prayers.

17 Photos Of Fetty Wap Living The Good Life 17 photos Launch gallery 17 Photos Of Fetty Wap Living The Good Life 1. Receiving the key to his hometown of Patterson, NJ. 2. Hanging with Coke Boy (and Khloe Kardashian ex) French Montana. 3. 10 bands, 50 bands, 100 bands. 4. Trying out his brand new Yeezys. 5. King Shit, Sippin King Shit out the bottle. 6. Bling, Bling all day. 7. Chilling with Kid Ink in the club. 8. "In love with the money, I ain't never letting go." 9. Boss Meetings. 10. On top of that cherry red Ferrari. 11. Sky Walking. 12. "Ever got advice from Ye? Ever got a phone call from Drake? Ever been on stage with Good Music … Imma beginner in this shit … Fuck are youuu doin 💯" 13. Wap, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Ink. 14. Proud Dad. 15. First class in the air. 16. "Dreamin' 'bout the money … & ya still on my hair lol 💯" 17. Fetty and Wiz bro out.