Jay-Z Explains Why He Would Have Advised Colin Kaepernick To Take A Knee [VIDEO]

Jay-Z is a rapper, mogul and sports agent that has had so much success. In his recent interview with Van Jones on CNN, the rapper discussed politics, Beyoncè and Colin Kaepernick. Jones asked him about what he would’ve done if he was representing Kaepernick during the time of his protest.

Follow @TheRSMS

Jay-Z expressed that Kaepernick is an icon and will always be known as a hero. He said, “Look how many people play football. They’re not all going to be him. Like, he just put his name next to Muhammad Ali. Would you rather be playing football getting your head dinged in, or would you rather be an iconic figure for the rest of your life? We confuse the idea of having a job with fulfilling your purpose.”

While Kaepernick hasn’t been playing in the NFL he has helped raise money for different charities as well as inner city youth. Kaepernick with the help of several other celebrities also began the $1 million pledge. Even though many want Kaepernick to play football again he’s doing an amazing job at being a living legend and hero.

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Receives $10K From T.I. Towards Million-Dollar Pledge [VIDEO]

RELATED: Is Colin Kaepernick Going To Play For The Oakland Raiders?

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Makes Donation To Colin Kaepernick’s $1 Million Pledge

The Latest: