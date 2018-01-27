LeBron James’ All-Star Team Looks A Lot More Fun Than Steph Curry’s

Team Steph Curry versus Team LeBron James is in full effect for this year’s NBA All-Star Game, and if you let Twitter tell it, Bron is about to run up the score on the baby-faced assassin.

A quick look at James’ roster makes it clear that he’ll be a great GM in the future. Other than himself, his starting five is stacked with DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving. The King reuniting with Irving is a huge deal, especially since they first joined forces when LeBron returned to Cleveland and put together a team deep enough to end Cleveland’s 50+ year sports championship drought. But after one championship win, they fell to the Warriors the following year, and turmoil began to spread, pushing Kyrie to request a trade. Since then, the relationship has been a bit icy, but now we get a chance to see the synergy again. But even if the All-Star team system hadn’t changed, they’d both be playing for the East.

The other reunion we can’t wait to see is Durant and Russell Westbrook playing together for the first time since Durant decided to head west to join the Golden State Warriors.

Curry’s team on the other hand just doesn’t seem as good, with starters DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Giannis Antetokounmpo—so he won’t get dunked on again. His reserves feature two of his teammates, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. If nothing else, the game will finally give Curry a chance to understand how hard it is to play against a stacked team.

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: