Tia Mowry-Hardrict Kills Dance Moves While Being Six Months Pregnant [VIDEO]

A couple months ago Tia Mowry-Hardict announced that she was pregnant with her second child. In a video she also revealed that she was having a baby girl by taking a bite out of a cake pop. According to Essence, the actress showed off some dance moves while being six months pregnant.
Another great private Dancehall session with one of my favorite peoples @tiamowry If you look a little closer you can see her little baby girl jammin wid us 😉🤰🏽😬 Teaching steps like #PyroPree #SwirlUp #Tezza #Fling and more in LA making nice, unforgettable memories and I hope she inspires more pregnant moms to dance Dancehall 🇯🇲 #DancehallFunk2k.com
In a video posted on Instagram, Hardrict is dancing off of reggae with choreographer, Lorenzo Hanna. On the post she wrote, “More #dancehall fun with @zaggazo Thanks for keeping a smile on this baby mammas face 🙂 @kingbeenieman.” She has been taking dance lessons as a fun way to exercise during her pregnancy. Hanna has worked with other artist such as Nicki Minaj, Shaggy and more. We look forward to her posting more videos soon.
