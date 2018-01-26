Ne-Yo & Wife Crystal Throw Charitable Party For Baby Gender Reveal

Ne-Yo is about to have another son.
The artist, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, joined his wife Crystal to host a royal-themed gender reveal party in Los Angeles on Saturday, held in honor of their second child on the way.
According to People.com, the big reveal followed an evening of elegant desserts, as partygoers — including the couple’s 22-month-old son Shaffer Chimere Jr. — gathered on the rooftop to shoot off powder guns to reveal a blue hue, meaning a baby boy.
HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE IT’S A BOY!!👶🏽 Now Princess Maddie has 3 lil’ protectors to hold her down for life! You’re gonna be a GREAT big sister to your 3 lil’ brothers babygirl❤️ Mason, now you got 2 lil’ cats that are gonna be stealing your clothes, bugging you to tag along n’ whatnot…go easy on em’. They’re gonna look up to their big brother. Give them something to look up to!😎 @itscrystalsmith My Queen. I know you had your heart set on a girl. To be honest I did too😅 But clearly you were born to give the world kings! And I’m more than happy with that. Love you baby. You shine…✨ THANK YOU to everybody that came thru and shared the moment with us. THANK YOU to every single person that helped make the moment possible. 🧒🏾👦🏾👶🏽…👶🏽!!
Via People:
The couple wanted the event to be focused on giving back, asking attendees to bring a gift for a mom or baby who is part of Jenesse Center, Inc., a domestic violence intervention program based in Los Angeles.
Also invited to the “Prince or Princess?”-themed bash? The first 100 guests who messaged the mom-to-be on Instagram, and were asked to make a donation to the Jenesse Center.
People confirmed in October that NE-YO, 38, and his wife of almost two years are expecting their second bundle of joy together. The singer is also dad to two children from a previous relationship: son Mason Evan, 6, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 7.
Decorated by celebrity-loved planner Cairo’s Custom Events, the sweet soirée was hosted by publicist Anita Chatterjee (who is also the baby’s godmother), Project Fly LA and The Smith Family Foundation, which NE-YO and his family founded in 2007.
(Accidental delete😬) RORO IS A BOY!!! I Guess I was made to breed savages!! 🤟🏽 Maddie was upset, she says we have to give her a sister next cause she doesn’t want to be the only girl anymore!! 😫😍😟🤦🏽♀️😭💕🤷🏽♀️Check out our awesome gender reveal and charity event on #people.com @people ! #TheQueenOfKINGS LINK IN BIO!
(Photo Credit: PRPhotos)