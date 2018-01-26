Ne-Yo & Wife Crystal Throw Charitable Party For Baby Gender Reveal

Ne-Yo is about to have another son.

Follow @TheRSMS

The artist, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, joined his wife Crystal to host a royal-themed gender reveal party in Los Angeles on Saturday, held in honor of their second child on the way.

According to People.com, the big reveal followed an evening of elegant desserts, as partygoers — including the couple’s 22-month-old son Shaffer Chimere Jr. — gathered on the rooftop to shoot off powder guns to reveal a blue hue, meaning a baby boy.

Via People:

The couple wanted the event to be focused on giving back, asking attendees to bring a gift for a mom or baby who is part of Jenesse Center, Inc., a domestic violence intervention program based in Los Angeles.

Also invited to the “Prince or Princess?”-themed bash? The first 100 guests who messaged the mom-to-be on Instagram, and were asked to make a donation to the Jenesse Center.

People confirmed in October that NE-YO, 38, and his wife of almost two years are expecting their second bundle of joy together. The singer is also dad to two children from a previous relationship: son Mason Evan, 6, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 7.

Decorated by celebrity-loved planner Cairo’s Custom Events, the sweet soirée was hosted by publicist Anita Chatterjee (who is also the baby’s godmother), Project Fly LA and The Smith Family Foundation, which NE-YO and his family founded in 2007.

The Latest:

The Cutest Celebrity Babies That Make Our Hearts Melt 10 photos Launch gallery The Cutest Celebrity Babies That Make Our Hearts Melt 1. Tyga and Blac Chyna’s son King Cairo is one pretty baby! Source:Instagram 1 of 10 2. Usher’s first born Usher Raymond V is a spitting image of the R&B cutie! Source:WENN 2 of 10 3. Alicia Keys & Swizz Beats son Egypt is too cute! Source:Instagram 3 of 10 4. Kenzo Lee melts our hearts before his first day of school Source:Kimora Lee Simmons 4 of 10 5. We love Wiz Khalifa, but we just want to pinch his son The Bash’s cheeks! Source:Instagram 5 of 10 6. Gwen Stefani’s son Apollo is a bundle of cuteness! Source:WENN 6 of 10 7. Blue Ivy Carter definitely gets her expressions from daddy Hov Source:Splash 7 of 10 8. Monica and Shannon Brown are beautiful people and can make just as beautiful their baby girl Laiyah! Source:Instagram 8 of 10 9. Pharrell can’t wait for the world to experience Rocket’s hidden talents! Source:Splash 9 of 10 10. Nahla Aubry was such a little cutie when she was first born! Source:WENN 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading The Cutest Celebrity Babies That Make Our Hearts Melt The Cutest Celebrity Babies That Make Our Hearts Melt

(Photo Credit: PRPhotos)