Netflix's 'The Crash' Subject Mackenzie Shirilla Facing Prison Trouble

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The woman featured in Netflix’s “The Crash” is facing new scrutiny behind bars.

New records obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team show Mackenzie Shirilla has accumulated dozens of conduct reports while serving her prison sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women.

Shirilla, a Strongsville native, is serving two concurrent prison terms of 15 years to life for the 2022 crash that killed Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan. A Cuyahoga County judge convicted her in 2023 after determining she intentionally drove her vehicle into a Strongsville building at nearly 100 mph.

Prison Records Detail Multiple Infractions

According to records reviewed by the FOX 8 I-Team, Shirilla has been cited numerous times since entering state custody.

The records include allegations involving unauthorized communications, altered prison clothing, contraband, being out of place and other institutional rule violations. The records also reference incidents involving inappropriate conduct. Prison officials issued disciplinary sanctions in response to several of the reported violations.

The newly released records come as public interest in the case continues to grow following the release of Netflix’s documentary, “The Crash.”

The documentary examines the fatal June 2022 crash, the investigation that followed and the court proceedings that resulted in Shirilla’s conviction. The film has introduced the case to a national audience and renewed debate surrounding the circumstances of the crash.

Legal Challenges Continue

Shirilla continues to challenge her conviction through the appeals process.

Her attorneys recently filed another appeal that argues a medical condition may have contributed to the crash. Prosecutors have maintained that evidence presented during the trial showed the crash was intentional.

Several previous appeals have already been denied.

The Strongsville crash remains one of the most widely followed criminal cases in Northeast Ohio in recent years. The deaths of Russo and Flanagan drew national attention and sparked ongoing discussion about the case long after Shirilla’s conviction.

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Court records show Shirilla remains incarcerated while her latest appeal moves forward. If her conviction remains intact, she is not expected to become eligible for parole until at least 2037.

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Netflix's 'The Crash' Subject Mackenzie Shirilla Facing Prison Trouble was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com