Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Fetty Wap Confirms Baby #7 Is On The Way

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
235 reads
Leave a comment
Tee Grizzley In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Fetty Wap is currently the father of 6, with one on the way.

“Actually, my son is on the way so it’ll be 7 at 27 with 22 million,” he wrote. “So yeah, I think my odds are better than your boyfriends; and all my kids’ moms have moved on and living their life. They allow me to be a dad to my kids.”

“I’m fortunate enough to have been smart enough to invest my money so my kids will have money when I’m gone.” Fetty concluded his small rant by telling fans that he would not broach the subject of his kids and ability to support them again. “Understand,” he wrote, “I’m not rich. I’m wealthy.”

The Latest:

Fetty Wap Headlines Super Jam 2016

24 photos Launch gallery

Fetty Wap Headlines Super Jam 2016

Continue reading Fetty Wap Confirms Baby #7 Is On The Way

Fetty Wap Headlines Super Jam 2016

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show