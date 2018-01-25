Gary’s Tea: Why Haven’t Diddy & Cassie Gotten Married? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

During an interview recently, Diddy admitted that he would really love to have some more kids with his longtime girlfriend, Cassie. But Gary With Da Tea doesn’t see why Cassie should have to pop out more kids for Diddy (in addition to the six he already has) since they are not married.

…So why haven’t they gotten married after all this time together? Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

The Latest:

Cassie & Diddy’s Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS) 24 photos Launch gallery Cassie & Diddy’s Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS) 1. Cassie’s officially the official girl. Source:Instagram 1 of 24 2. “The pool is like bath water with a little champaign sprinkled in it.” The lovers and friends live it up in Miami and decide to go swimming in the rain. Source:Instagram 2 of 24 3. They just can’t get enough of each other. Source:Instagram 3 of 24 4. She matches his fly. “#tbt Givenchy Show Paris February 2012 : My heart & my #swag twin.” Source:Instagram 4 of 24 5. Selfies with bae. Source:Instagram 5 of 24 6. Diddy’s picture of Cassie looking like, “BABY BOO! @casandrae DAMN U FINE! :)” 6 of 24 7. Money ain’t a damn thang, baby. Source:Instagram 7 of 24 8. Champagne sippin’, NY livin’. The lovebirds posted up in front of the whip. Source:Instagram 8 of 24 9. Cassie representing for her man. “Hat low, cup high… #happysaturday #cirocgirls #cirocgirlz #ciroc #ciroclife #cheersmotherf$*^%s.” Source:Instagram 9 of 24 10. They love them some beach time. “Kissing u is very nice… The rest of you is paradise… Source:Instagram 10 of 24 11. Cassie posts Diddy rocking his official girl’s clothing line. Source:Instagram 11 of 24 12. Diddy wishes his bae sweet dreams while she’s on vacay in Hawaii. Source:Instagram 12 of 24 13. Diddy’s a pretty lucky man, and he knows it too. Source:Instagram 13 of 24 14. Boss $h!* at Coachella. Source:Instagram 14 of 24 15. Gimme a kiss. Diddy and Cassie looking so in love as they pucker up for some serious smooches. Source:Instgram 15 of 24 16. Cuddle buddies! Source:Instagram 16 of 24 17. Diddy teases her with a cute caption: “@cassandra you stole my sweatshirt n*%$a! LOL bring it back.” Source:Instagram 17 of 24 18. They have arrived. These two stuntin’ on ’em at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards. Source:Instagram 18 of 24 19. Cassie hanging with the out with the guys, pouting, looking more than ready to go home. Source:Instagram 19 of 24 20. Cassie cheesing like Diddy makes her the happiest girl in the world. Look at that smile! Source:Instagram 20 of 24 21. Foot massages for Diddy, so he knows it’s real. Source:Instagram 21 of 24 22. These two take a ride through the town. Yeah, she’s a rider. Source:Instagram 22 of 24 23. Early morning Instagram videos. Source:Instagram 23 of 24 24. The engagement ring. Look at that rock! Source:Instagram 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Gary’s Tea: Why Haven’t Diddy & Cassie Gotten Married? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] Cassie & Diddy’s Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS)