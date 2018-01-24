Gary’s Tea: Why Cassie Shouldn’t Have Kids With Diddy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

23 reads Leave a comment
Diddy reportedly wants to have more kids! The hip-hop mogul, who already has six kids from previous relationships, says he is down to make some more babies with his longtime girlfriend, Cassie.
But Gary With Da Tea says that is unacceptable, and that Cassie should not be too eager to start popping out babies for him any time soon. Check out this exclusive video to hear more form Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
