Gary’s Tea: Why Cassie Shouldn’t Have Kids With Diddy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Diddy reportedly wants to have more kids! The hip-hop mogul, who already has six kids from previous relationships, says he is down to make some more babies with his longtime girlfriend, Cassie.

But Gary With Da Tea says that is unacceptable, and that Cassie should not be too eager to start popping out babies for him any time soon. Check out this exclusive video to hear more form Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

