What Phylicia Rashad And Denzel Washington Gave To “This Is Us” Star Susan Kelechi Watson [VIDEO]

Every week on “This Is Us” fans watch Susan Kelechi Watson as “Beth” and take in the moments she shares with Sterling K. Brown. According to Madame Noire, the 36-year-old actress went on “Live! With Kelly and Ryan” to talk about not only the show, but things we might not know about her. Watson talked about a time while at Howard University where her and some classmates were picked to study William Shakespeare at the University of Oxford.

The group couldn’t afford it, but some well known actors and actresses made it happen for the group. She said, “When we were at Howard, there were like 10 of us who had the opportunity to learn Shakespeare at Oxford for the summer. They didn’t have many minority students, much less people from a historically Black university go. We were one of the inaugural groups to go. But none of us had the extra money to go. Each person, it was like $5,000 per person or something like that. I remember a friend of mine reached out to Phylicia Rashad, who is also an alumni of Howard, and got on the phone with Phylicia and Phylicia was like, ‘Oh no you’re going!’ And we were like,”Ok…” She was like, ‘I will call you back.’”

She got a phone call back and found out Denzel Washington was also helping them fund the trip. Years later Watson got the opportunity to meet him and she thanked him for the opportunity and he responded back laughing saying, “Yeah, you’re welcome.” It was an opportunity she will never forget.

