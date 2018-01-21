Entertainment News
Ron Cephas Jones Of “This Is Us” Lands Role In DC Superhero Film “SHAZAM”

Screening Of NBC's 'This Is Us' Finale - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Ron Cephas Jones captured the hearts of viewers as “William” in the hit show “This Is Us.” Jones just landed another role in New Line’s DC superhero film “SHAZAM.” According to The Wrap, he will play the Wizard.

The Wizard has powers and gives them to a teenage boy so that he can become an adult superhero. Included in the cast is Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer and more. Production is supposed to start next month in Toronto and fans are super excited about it.

“SHAZAM,” first came about in 1939 from DC Comics. We have seen Jones in several breakout roles including, “Luke Cage,” “Mr. Robot” and “The Get Down.” “SHAZAM” is supposed to be released on April 5th, 2019.

Everything You Never Knew About 'This Is Us' TV Dad Ron Cephas Jones

Everything You Never Knew About 'This Is Us' TV Dad Ron Cephas Jones

Everything You Never Knew About ‘This Is Us’ TV Dad Ron Cephas Jones

Ron Cephas Jones starred in the first season of NBC drama ‘This Is Us.’ He played William Hill, the long lost biological father of Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown).

