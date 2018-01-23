Did Jill Scott Think Her Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband Was Gay?

Jill Scott’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Mike Dobson is now heading back to court to countersue her in the divorce. According to Bossip, Dobson revealed that problems between the couple happened before they got married. It was reported that three weeks before the wedding Scott and her lawyer made him sign a prenup without a lawyer and he did it because he loved her.

Dobson is now suing because he believes their prenup should be invalid because he was forced to sign it and Scott violated the agreement by going to the media. He wants half their marital assets and $500,000 for pain and suffering. Dobson also alleges that Scott made him stay away from his family, accused him of stealing and that she went on dates with “intimate male friends.”

He also mentioned that Scott spoke about him being allegedly gay. Dobson in the documents mentioned that he is in “intensive therapeutic treatment” for the way she treated him. A judge has yet to rule on this divorce, but we will keep you posted.

