Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jill Scott Has A Restraining Order Against Her Soon To Be Ex-Husband

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 24 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
The Made Man Awards 2017

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jill Scott was married to her husband Mike Dobson in June of 2016. Recently it was reported she was filing for divorce from him. According to Baller Alert, she is filing because of “irreconcilable differences” as well as “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper.” It was also reported that she got a retraining order against him.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Scott is trying to keep things civil especially because of their children. In the report neither party is allowed to spend a lot of money without court permission. We will make sure to keep you posted on this story as it unfolds.

RELATED: Jill Scott’s Estranged Husband Responds To Divorce: “She’s An Evil Woman”

RELATED: Jill Scott Calls It Quits After One Year Of Marriage

RELATED: Jill Scott Shares Her Harvey Weinstein Story


The Latest:

AARP Presents Jill Scott

51 photos Launch gallery

AARP Presents Jill Scott

Continue reading Jill Scott Has A Restraining Order Against Her Soon To Be Ex-Husband

AARP Presents Jill Scott

divorce , jill scott , mike dobson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show