Why Gary With Da Tea Was Too Stressed To Pour Any Tea [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 2 hours ago
When Gary With Da Tea hopped on the mic to pour some tea, he couldn’t even get his words out because he was stressed. He explained that, because of a conversation he had with executive producer, Hollywood, he was full of way too much stress to pour the tea.

Gary With Da Tea aired his grievances, but then Hollywood came on and told his side of the story. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , hollywood

