How Cardi B’s Lyrics Were Used At The 2018 Women’s March [PHOTOS]

The Women’s March took place this year over the weekend and once again people came out protesting with some of the best signs we won’t forget. Cardi B wasn’t present at the march, but her lyrics sure were. According to XXL, many used her famous “These Is Bloody Shoes,” to stomp out the face of Vice President Mike Pence.

Follow @TheRSMS

Another protestor had the lyrics, “Little B*tch You Can’t F*ck With Me,” with President Donald Trump’s face under red bottom shoes. Cardi saw it and immediately spoke out about it. She said, “OOOOO YEEEEAAAA LADIES !!!!!!!!✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽You want to know what gets disrespected the most ?WOMAN !!!”

Several celebrities joined the women at the march including Viola Davis, who gave an amazing speech and Common who took part in the Utah Women’s March. It was great to see everyone come together for this march.

RELATED: What The Women’s March Should Remind Us About Black Women [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Cardi B Signs Deal To Star In Her First Movie

RELATED: Why Offset Got Cardi B’s Name Tattooed On Him [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: