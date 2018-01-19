Cardi B Signs Deal To Star In Her First Movie

69 reads Leave a comment
The money moves for Cardi B keep rolling in. TMZ has learned that the “Bodak Yellow” has just signed a major deal to star in her first box office film.
Sources have learned that filming for Cardi’s role will begin in March, as she has turned down a number of gigs that could have put $100 to $200k in her pocket.
No details have been released on the name of the movie, Cardi’s role or who else will be in the movie. This will be Cardi’s first time in a box office film.
