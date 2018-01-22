Teens Arrested After Carjacking SUV With Two Children Inside

Atlanta is a Mecca for Black people and the home of a brand new African-American mayor in Keisha Lane Bottoms. But unfortunately, Atlanta is also a hotbed for criminal activity, especially carjackings. In this latest case, though, a mother was very lucky that a quick trip to a gas station convenience store didn’t end in tragedy when two teens stole her SUV with her children in the car.

WSB-TV reports:

The car theft happened Wednesday at a Clayton County gas station.

A woman told police she left her vehicle running when she ran into the Quik Trip on Riverdale Road.

Police said there were two children, a 4-year-old and a 1-month-old, in the back seat when someone jumped in the car and took off.

The 4-year-old girl, Arya, was dropped off on the side of the road shortly after, police said. The 1-month-old girl, Ava, was still in the car.

Ava was later found by a Channel 2 Action News photographer on the side of the road. The baby was taken to a hospital, where she was treated.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that they arrested two people, Khyree Swift, 17, and an unidentified 16-year-old, and charged them with kidnapping, theft by taking, theft by receiving stolen property and cruelty to children.

Investigators said the 16-year-old told them he and Swift planned to steal the car with another person that police are still looking for.

Police said unreleased QT surveillance video shows a carload of people pulling up to the gas station in a silver sedan. One person jumps out of the car and into the mother’s car.

“The two we have in custody are not admitting to being in the victim’s vehicle,” Maj. Craig Hammer said.

Warrants reveal the victim’s sister used the “Find My iPhone” app to locate the iPhone and iPad that were in the car. Investigators found them in Swift’s house, less than two miles from where the driver dumped the stolen SUV. Swift said he was just trying to buy the devices from the 16-year-old.

Swift made his first appearance in court Friday morning. He was denied bond.

After leaving the courtroom, Swift’s father told Channel 2’s Nicole Carr that his son is innocent.

“My child didn’t do nothing. He’s just a friend,” the father sai

No bond for the man accused of stealing a car with a 4 year old and her 1 month old sister inside. More details at noon. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Sf1mdXjujj — Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) January 19, 2018

