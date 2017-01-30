Did Kodak Black Just Ruin His Career? [EXCLUSIVE]

Hip-Hop Spot
| 01.30.17
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Kodak Black is no stranger to legal trouble, and has already been arrested a handful of times and served time. He is currently out on bail for sexual assault charges, and the video allegedly does not make his case look good.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Kanye West, Kodak Black, The Cowboys & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip Hop Spot: Why Lil Yachty Is Smarter Than We Thought He Was [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Lil Yachty Has The Right To His Opinion About Biggie [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

24 photos Launch gallery

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Continue reading Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Hip-Hop Spot , Instagram , kodak black , live , Sex Tape , Sexual Assault , stream , video

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close