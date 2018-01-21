Entertainment News
Chamillionaire Wants To Help The Family Of Jorge Garcia

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

The story of Jorge Garcia has been making headlines recently. After 30 years of living in the United States, the father of two was deported to Mexico. According to Business Insider, Garcia has no criminal record and since the crackdown on immigration more families are being separated.

Nirah Warikoo of the Detroit Free Press wrote a piece about Garcia’s deportation. Rapper-entrepreneur Chamillionaire sent him an email about trying to help out the family during this crisis. In 2005, Chamillionaire became big for his hit single, “Ridin’ Dirty” and since then has gotten into different businesses to help him within his career.

Chamillionaire said, “(When I sent the email) I assumed this would be a private conversation, and I was hoping that I would be connected to the family, but unfortunately, neither happened. It looks like the story of this family’s unfortunate situation is gaining some traction, so at the least, I’m happy to see their story getting the attention that it deserves.” We aren’t sure if the rapper has helped the family as of yet, but we hope they get the help they need.

Chamillionaire , Deportation , Jorge Garcia

