Rock-T Shares Heartfelt Message About Connecting To Only Great People [VIDEO]

Rock-T is known for sharing motivational messages at times and he did just that for Southwest Air. We normally hear him talk about sports on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” but this time he talked about being around people that are doing great things. Rock-T spoke about how when you are around people doing amazing things it rubs off on you.

He also talked about not selling yourself short and going after your goals. He said, “Believe it and you can be it.” The people you surround yourself with have such an influence on you and you must attach yourself to those people.

The Latest: