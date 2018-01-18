Doctor Who Went Viral After Taking A Knee Being Punished By Hospital

NFL players and celebrities aren’t the only people getting in trouble for taking a knee. Dr. Eugene Gu, is a third year resident at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and according to BuzzFeed is getting in trouble for taking a knee. A photo was shared of Gu doing this and he said he wants “to fight White supremacy.”

Follow @TheRSMS

The tweet with the photo received over 50,000 retweets. This photo made him receive backlash from his job, bug this isn’t the first time he’s spoken out about things like this. Gu also was trying to sue President Donald Trump for blocking him.

I stand with Eugene. #IStandWithEugene — Omar S. Manejwala MD (@drmanejwala) January 15, 2018

Vanderbilt University and the Medical Center are legally and financially separate entities. He is not a university employee, nor does he have a VU faculty appointment. He is a Med Center employee; the university has no role in their staff personnel matters https://t.co/uFbblMcmzz — VanderbiltU (@VanderbiltU) January 17, 2018

In November, Gu had to go on administrative leave after an investigation went on about him. A patient, who saw Gu and recognized him for his protest and refused to get treated by him. Gu said, “She singled me out and said ‘I want you out of the room now. It was shocking to do in front of so many people, but I thought, ‘I’m going to leave. I don’t want to cause a scene.'” Many people continue to support Gu since the hospital he works for tried not to get involve, but allegedly they are bullying him while he continues to work.

RELATED: New Indiana Bill Forces The NFL To Refund Fans If A Player Kneels During The National Anthem

RELATED: Conan O’Brien Roasts Papa John’s After They Shame Athletes For Kneeling [VIDEO]

RELATED: Papa John’s Owner Blames Poor Sales On NFL Players Kneeling And Twitter Drags Him For Filth

The Latest: