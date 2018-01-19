Why Ann Curry Wasn’t Surprised By Matt Lauer’s Sexual Harassment Allegations [VIDEO]

We last remember Ann Curry broadcasting with Matt Lauer on NBC, but then one morning it was announced that she would be leaving. It was a day that many won’t forget in television history. Recently, Curry came to “CBS This Morning” to talk about her new show on PBS, titled “We’ll Meet Again.” Curry also mentioned that everyone knew about different things happening, but didn’t go into detail.

Follow @TheRSMS

She was supposed to be talking about that, but the conversation went the other way when Lauer’s name came up. When asked about the sexual harassment allegations against Lauer, she said, “You know, I — I’m trying to do no harm in these conversations. I can tell you that I — I am not surprised by the allegations.”

Curry also spoke about how there are so many women who have been sexually harassed not just at work, but outside of that. She believes more things needs to be done, more stories will come out and is happy that women have the #MeToo movement to support them. Curry also spoke about whether she believed if Lauer was behind her being let go from NBC and how proud she is to see all these women taking over morning news shows.

RELATED: Did Matt Lauer Allegedly Father Two Kids With Other Women?

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Officially Takes Over As Today’s New Co-Anchor

RELATED: Why The Ratings At The “Today Show” Are Up

The Latest:

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 19 photos Launch gallery Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 1. Darren Sharper 1 of 19 2. Rosey Grier 2 of 19 3. Ceelo Green 3 of 19 4. Mike Tyson 4 of 19 5. Alex Da Silva 5 of 19 6. Britney Spears 6 of 19 7. Sean Kingston 7 of 19 8. Tupac Shakur 8 of 19 9. Al Gore 9 of 19 10. Bill Cosby 10 of 19 11. Harvey Weinstein 11 of 19 12. John Travolta 12 of 19 13. Lawrence Taylor 13 of 19 14. R. Kelly 14 of 19 15. Russell Simmons 15 of 19 16. Kevin Spacey 16 of 19 17. Charlie Rose 17 of 19 18. John Conyers 18 of 19 19. Matt Lauer 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Why Ann Curry Wasn’t Surprised By Matt Lauer’s Sexual Harassment Allegations [VIDEO] Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault