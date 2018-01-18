Gary's Tea
Home > Gary's Tea

How Gary Embarrassed Rickey Smiley In His Tea [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 2 hours ago
14 reads
Leave a comment

A while back, Rickey Smiley was renting a house in Highland Park, when the owners sold it. Rickey then had to move out and find another place to live. Gary caught wind of this news and spun it for his Tea on the air, and embarrassed Rickey Smiley in the process! Click on the audio player to hear Rickey tell the funny story in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Tells “Sister Circle” About Starting Off As Rickey Smiley’s Assistant [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Cusses Rickey Smiley Out On His Boat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Lights Up The Stage Dancing To Tina Turner! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/06-1/11)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/06-1/11)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/06-1/11)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/06-1/11)

Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , Rickey Smiley

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show