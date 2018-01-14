Reginae Carter Talks About Preparing To Become A Big Sister [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Bow Wow and Reginae Carter came through to the morning show studio to talk about season 2 of “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta.” They talk about how this season differs from the first, calling it “heavier” this time around. Reginae talks about working on a book with her mom, and preparing to welcome a new baby into the house!

Reginae shares her excitement about becoming a big sister. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Reginae Carter Shares Her Thoughts On Issues Between Birdman & Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Reginae Carter On How She Got Pulled Into A Fight On The Clark-Atlanta Campus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Reginae Carter Discusses The Car She’s Looking To Get Next [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

"Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" Premiere Screening [PHOTOS] 61 photos Launch gallery "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" Premiere Screening [PHOTOS] 1. Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea & Juicy At The "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" Premiere Source:We TV 1 of 61 2. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 2 of 61 3. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 3 of 61 4. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 4 of 61 5. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 5 of 61 6. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 6 of 61 7. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 7 of 61 8. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 8 of 61 9. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 9 of 61 10. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 10 of 61 11. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 11 of 61 12. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 12 of 61 13. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 13 of 61 14. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 14 of 61 15. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 15 of 61 16. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 16 of 61 17. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 17 of 61 18. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 18 of 61 19. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 19 of 61 20. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 20 of 61 21. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 21 of 61 22. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 22 of 61 23. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 23 of 61 24. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 24 of 61 25. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 25 of 61 26. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 26 of 61 27. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 27 of 61 28. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 28 of 61 29. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 29 of 61 30. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 30 of 61 31. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 31 of 61 32. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 32 of 61 33. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 33 of 61 34. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 34 of 61 35. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 35 of 61 36. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 36 of 61 37. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 37 of 61 38. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 38 of 61 39. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 39 of 61 40. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 40 of 61 41. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 41 of 61 42. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 42 of 61 43. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 43 of 61 44. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 44 of 61 45. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 45 of 61 46. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 46 of 61 47. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 47 of 61 48. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 48 of 61 49. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 49 of 61 50. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 50 of 61 51. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 51 of 61 52. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 52 of 61 53. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 53 of 61 54. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 54 of 61 55. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 55 of 61 56. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 56 of 61 57. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 57 of 61 58. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 58 of 61 59. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 59 of 61 60. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 60 of 61 61. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 61 of 61 Skip ad Continue reading Reginae Carter Talks About Preparing To Become A Big Sister [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" Premiere Screening [PHOTOS]