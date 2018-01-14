Tina Campbell Praise Dancing [VIDEO]

Tina Campbell is known for her powerful voice and beautiful lyrics. Fans might not know, but she is also into praise dancing for the Lord. She recently posted a video on Instagram of her dancing in the house and from the looks of it is having a great time.

You can hear her family laugh in the background, but like a true performer just kept going. In the post she wrote, “Please #beblessed by my #goodevening #praise unto the Lord . @AJBlive just lemme know if you need me to come and help usher the people into the presence of the Lord with my awesome gift. Im taking bookings now and am currently available for #Easter services but my management has been quite overwhelmed with calls since my last post so hurry before you have to wait til Halloween to get me. I am the Lord’s humble servant and i simply go by the name #SisterTina but people also just call me #areallygoodpraisedancer for short.”

Fans commented back and loved every moment of the dance. Some thought that she needed her own comedy show as well. Looks like she has a career in both singing and dancing.

