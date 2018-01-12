Hip-Hop Spot
Home > Hip-Hop Spot

How One Rick Ross Fan Tried To Get His Attention At Wing Stop [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack

Posted 2 hours ago
78 reads
Leave a comment

Some people wait outside of radio stations or stand outside their favorite rappers homes to be noticed. For one Rick Ross fan he decided to do the unthinkable and rob one of his Wing Stop stores. The robber wants to be a rapper and held up the store and stole money.

The robber might go to jail for a long time depending on how much money he stole. Headkrack also talked about Liam Neeson movie, “The Commuter” coming out. He mentioned that all of his movies seem the same.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Freeway Rick Ross On Why Feels Rick Ross Owes Him Money [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Freeway Rick Ross Details How Playing Tennis Taught Him To Hustle Out Of Poverty [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: How Rick Ross Went To A New Level Of Petty For Latest Birdman Read [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration

Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration

10 photos Launch gallery

Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration

Continue reading How One Rick Ross Fan Tried To Get His Attention At Wing Stop [EXCLUSIVE]

Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration

rick ross , robbery , Wing Stop

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show