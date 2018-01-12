Taraji P. Henson Talks About Changing The Narrative In Films [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Taraji P. Henson might play ‘Cookie Lyon’ on the hit show “Empire,” but she is breaking into a new role. The actress talked with Gary With Da Tea about her new movie “Proud Mary.” She mentioned that this movie is perfect timing for women.
It shows how strong they are, changes the narrative and shows our power. Gary called her a young Pam Grier and she mentioned that she did think about her while doing this role. Henson also talked about how this role challenged her and made her become even more of a badass.
RELATED: Why Taraji P. Henson Decided To Tell The World She Was In Love
RELATED: Why Taraji P. Henson’s Portrayal of Emmett Till’s Mother is Needed Now More Than Ever
RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star In Emmett Till Biopic Directed By John Singleton
