They say in 2018 more people are going to try and shoot their shot. Gary With Da Tea began his tea with telling Rickey Smiley that he doesn’t have a chance with Porsha Williams because he isn’t African. Rickey then told everyone he had another poem for her.
In the poem he talked about watching Netflix with Porsha and spending time with her doing other things. Some of his lines were quite creative, but Gary wasn’t happy that he stole all his time to spill tea. Will Porsha go out with Rickey?
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Dedicates An Early Valentine’s Day Poem To Porsha Williams[EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Porsha Williams On Why Juicy Is The Kenya Moore Of “Little Women: Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Porsha Williams Reveals That Rickey Smiley Will Be On RHOA! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Dictionary Takes Shot At Donald Trump With Word Of The Day
- Jennifer Hudson’s Ex David Otunga Avoids Charges In Domestic Abuse Investigation
- How Rickey Smiley Stole Gary With Da Tea’s Time For Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jeff Johnson On Why We Need To Watch The NAACP Image Awards And Celebrate MLK Day The Right Way [EXCLUSIVE]
- Trump Allegedly Refers To Haiti As A “Sh**hole Country”
- Oprah Shares Devastating Estate Damage After Deadly California Mudslides
- LeToya Luckett Eases Into Her Role As Stepmother
- Umar Johnson Claims An Oprah Presidency “Spells Extermination” For Black Men [VIDEO]
- Mary J. Blige Celebrates Birthday With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame [VIDEO]
- Obama Talks Dancing With Prince [VIDEO]
Porsha Williams = #BodyGoals [PHOTOS]
Porsha Williams = #BodyGoals [PHOTOS]
1. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 1 of 29
2. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 2 of 29
3. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 3 of 29
4. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 4 of 29
5. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 5 of 29
6. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 6 of 29
7. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 7 of 29
8. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 8 of 29
9. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 9 of 29
10. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 10 of 29
11. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 11 of 29
12. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 12 of 29
13. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 13 of 29
14. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 14 of 29
15. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 15 of 29
16. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 16 of 29
17. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 17 of 29
18. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 18 of 29
19. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 19 of 29
20. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 20 of 29
21. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 21 of 29
22. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 22 of 29
23. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 23 of 29
24. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 24 of 29
25. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 25 of 29
26. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 26 of 29
27. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 27 of 29
28. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 28 of 29
29. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 29 of 29