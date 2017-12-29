Porsha Williams Reveals That Rickey Smiley Will Be On RHOA! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Porsha Williams made a surprise appearance on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” She talked about the new play she’s doing, “Two Can Play That Game” a stage adaptation of the 2001 movie that starred Gabrielle Union, Morris Chestnut, and Vivica Fox, who is also in the play. Porsha talks about keeping everything balanced, and how her sister helps her by not letting her have any off days.

She also talks about season ten of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and who from her personal life outside of television she would bring into the cast if she could. She also reveals that Rickey Smiley will be on RHOA this season, too! She also talks about talking with Phaedra Parks on her birthday this year. Plus, Porsha explains why she’s still single “by choice,” and questions Gary With Da Tea’s gifting habits. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

