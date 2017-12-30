Porsha Williams On Why Juicy Is The Kenya Moore Of “Little Women: Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Porsha Williams came through to”The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” She talked about making the transition from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” to acting onstage in the new play, “Two Can Play That Game.” She shares her passion for acting onstage, and enjoying the depth of her character, “Connie,” in the stageplay versus the screenplay.

Porsha also decides which RHOA woman is equivalent to who on “Little Women: Atlanta,” designating Juicy as the Kenya Moore of the group on her show. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

