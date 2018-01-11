Why “Love & Hip Hop Miami” Star Gunplay Might Be Heading To Jail [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary's Tea
Love & Hip Hop Miami” premiered a couple of weeks ago, but it looks like one of the stars is in some trouble. Rapper, Gunplay is accused of head-butting his ex-girlfriend outside the club. They had an argument and it lead to her being injured.

The mother of the H&M kid who wore the sweatshirt, “Coolest monkey” is speaking out. She wants people to know that she is okay with this and people need to stop being so mad. The Grammy Awards will be great this year Cardi B and Bruno Mars will perform so will SZA, Logic and more surprise guests.

