Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mariah Carey “Tea” Shirts Are Officially For Sale! [PHOTO]

It was inevitable.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
49 reads
Leave a comment
Mariah Carey Hand And Footprint Ceremony

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The moment everyone’s been waiting for has finally arrived. Don’t act like you weren’t waiting on your Mariah Carey “tea” shirt.

The singer broke the Internet over a week ago when she interrupted her New Year’s Eve performance to lament over not having hot tea. Quick recap below.

Since then, folks, including Mariah Carey herself, have made fun of the incident with tweets and memes.

So it’s only right that Mariah capitalize off her now famous line. Check out her shirts and other merchandise below!

Will you be wearing the first big moment of 2018? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

The Latest:

20 Times Mariah Carey’s Kids Made Our Hearts Melt (PHOTOS)

19 photos Launch gallery

20 Times Mariah Carey’s Kids Made Our Hearts Melt (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Mariah Carey “Tea” Shirts Are Officially For Sale! [PHOTO]

20 Times Mariah Carey’s Kids Made Our Hearts Melt (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show