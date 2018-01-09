Why 2 Chainz Was Trending On Twitter [EXCLUSIVE]

2 Chainz is known for being a great lyricist and he recently was trending on Twitter because of it. On the Hip-Hop Spot today, Headkrack talked about 2 Chainz on the remix of Eminem’s “Chloraseptic.” It was released yesterday and fans went crazy over it.
Headkrack called 2 Chainz the “Swiss army knife rapper.” They also discussed Kendrick Lamar’s performance during the NCAA Football Championship. If you didn’t hear 2 Chainz on the song or watch Lamar’s performance get to it.
