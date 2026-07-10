Can't Miss Food Deals And Freebies For National French Fry Day

Source: Mujie / Getty Whether you like them crispy, curly, waffle-cut, or loaded with toppings, there’s no denying that French fries are one of America’s favorite comfort foods. TRENDING: 10 Fun Facts About French Fries You Probably Didn’t Know for National French Fry Day National French Fry Day id on July 10 and is the perfect excuse to indulge in your favorite side dish. Many restaurants and fast-food chains are celebrating with free fries, buy-one-get-one offers, and exclusive app deals and more. TRENDING: Black Artists Making a Difference In Their Communities Check out some of the best National French Fry Day deals and freebies available this year.

Chick-fil-A You can download the Chick-fil-A app and get a free medium-size Waffle Fries reward from July 7-13. Rewards members can score this deal when they play the in-app “Spot the Cow” game, though you are limited to one fry reward per person.

Wendy’s Wendy’s Rewards members will get a free fry in any size of their choosing on National French Fry Day. All you need to do is make an in-app purchase of at least $5.

Checkers & Rally’s BOGO FREE seasoned fries

Jack in the box fries Members will be eligible for to grab a free fry (of any size!) with a minimum purchase of $1.

White Castle You can pick up free Cheese Fries by using promo code CHEESY when placing an online or in-app order.

Carl’s Jr. Pick up a free large fry at participating restaurants. Offer will be inside the app

Arby’s If you’re a member of Arby’s Rewards, you can score a free fry (of any size!) with the purchase of a Cheesesteak.

Del Taco Spend a minimum of $3 at Del Taco on National French Fry Day, and you’ll get a free regular fries. This offer starts July 10th through July 13th.

Whataburger Whataburger Rewards members can get a free medium order of French Fries with no purchase required.

Smashburger Take your pick from either free Smashfries, Sweet Potato Waffle Fries, or Scorchin’ Fries on National Fry Day. All three options are free at Smashburger for one day only with a minimum purchase of $1 in-store. If you order online or in-app, you’ll need to use promo code FRYDAY26 before checking out.

Sheetz From July 10-16, and you can pick up a free bag of French fries. Sheetz is giving away one bag per person, as long as you make a qualifying purchase of $10 or more and are a My Sheetz Rewardz member.

McDonald’s Free medium fry with any purchase of $1

Burger King Free fries any size with $1 purchase.

Good Times Burgers FREE small fry with any purchase. Valid 7/10/26 only. In-store & app. No third party.

Burger Boy Download the Burger Boy App, create an account, and you’ll be ready to redeem your FREE Large Fry.

Five Guys With the online or in-app purchase of an entree, get a free Little Fry on us. Use promo code: FRYDAY26 at checkout.

King’s Chicken Company FREE fries with your purchase.

BurgerFi Regular BurgerFi fries for just $2.50.